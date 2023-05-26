Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara charges BOMB for ad shoot

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has already been making waves on social media with her dance videos, capturing millions of hearts. Now, the star kid is bracing hearself to shine in Tollywood just like her father.

Buzz has it that Sitara is about to make history with an incredible agreement in the industry. The word that she just participated in a TV commercial for a well-known PMJ jewellery store has spread like wildfire, and the remuneration she received is said to be the highest ever for an Indian star kid. The exact remuneration is not yet disclosed .Talk about building a name for yourself at such a young age!

The advertisement, which was shot in just three days, has already generated a lot of attention. Sitara’s talent and potential have won her a big contract that will undoubtedly raise eyebrows in the profession. Sitara’s delighted parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata, must be overjoyed with her early career milestones and this great success.

The major unveiling of this commercial promises to be a spectacle in and of itself as the anticipation grows. Sitara’s charisma and skills, together with a talented cast and crew, have left us wondering what enthralling surprises they have in store for us. While Mahesh Babu is already a busy figure with various endorsements, it’s encouraging to see his daughter, Sitara, making her mark in the profession at such a young age.

The countdown has begun, and we shall soon see Sitara’s sparkling presence in the entertainment industry soon.