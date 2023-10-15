Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram sold for Rs…

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is South India’s popular star and his upcoming movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is hitting headlines since the project was started. As fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie in theaters, it is reported that the rights to show the movie in theaters have been sold.

The reports claim that rights to screen Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ in twin Telugu states were sold at Rs 120 crore. It is also expected to fetch around Rs 155 crores worldwide.

The movie is currently in the final stages of shooting and the first song of the movie is expected to be released on Dasara. ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is set to release on January12 and it stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary,Jagapathi Babu among others.