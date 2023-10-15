Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram sold for Rs…

The movie is currently in the final stages of shooting and the first song of the movie is expected to be released on Dasara

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 4:52 pm IST
Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's shooting location in Hyderabad leaked
Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is South India’s popular star and his upcoming movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is hitting headlines since the project was started. As fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie in theaters, it is reported that the rights to show the movie in theaters have been sold.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The reports claim that rights to screen Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ in twin Telugu states were sold at Rs 120 crore.  It is also expected to fetch around Rs 155 crores worldwide.

The movie is currently in the final stages of shooting and the first song of the movie is expected to be released on Dasara. ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is set to release on January12 and it stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary,Jagapathi Babu among others.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 4:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button