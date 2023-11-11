Mahesh Babu’s luxe lifestyle: Private jet to home in Film Nagar

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the heartthrob of Tollywood, is not just a phenomenal actor but also a symbol of opulence. Known as the ‘Prince of Tollywood,’ Mahesh’s charm isn’t limited to the screen; it extends to his extravagant lifestyle that includes owning a private jet worth crores.

In a recent Instagram post, Mahesh shared a glimpse of his private charter jet while wishing his sister, Manjula Ghattamaneni, on her birthday. This revelation left fans in awe of the actor’s high-flying lifestyle.

But the private jet is just one of Mahesh’s many luxuries. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry and has an estimated net worth of nearly Rs 256 crore Check out other expensive things owned by the Pokiri actor.

Expensive Things Owned By Mahesh Babu

1. Mahesh Babu’s Hyderabad Home

The actor’s Hyderabad residence is a lavish abode that reflects his sophisticated taste and success. Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and kids live in an extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crores.

2. Vanity Van

The multi-crore vanity van he owns is another testament to his love for the finer things in life. It reportedly costs Rs 6.2 crores, and he got this customised by the automobile company, DC.

3. Expensive Range Rover

When it comes to wheels, Mahesh Babu cruises in style. He is one of the actors known for his vast fan following and exotic car collection. He added a Range Rover SV to his collection in June this year. The talk of the town is the exorbitant price of the car. He bought the Range Rover for a whopping Rs 5.4 crore, according to a India Today report.

4. Lamborghini Gallardo

Mahesh Babu is a proud owner of a sleek Lamborghini Gallardo, showcasing his love for top-notch automobiles. It is worth Rs 2.80 crore and it is the only supercar that the actor has, as per multiple reports.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaarama which is currently under the production stage.