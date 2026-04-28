Mahesh Babu’s next 3 big films after SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Even before wrapping up this ambitious project, strong industry buzz suggests that Mahesh has lined up back-to-back films without taking a long break

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 12:56 pm IST
Mahesh Babu attending a film event, showcasing his charismatic presence and style.
Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: After the massive buzz surrounding his globe-trotting project with S. S. Rajamouli, all eyes are now on what Mahesh Babu has planned next and the latest updates suggest the superstar is far from slowing down.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is shooting for a high-budget adventure drama, tentatively titled Varanasi, under Rajamouli’s direction. The film is already generating worldwide hype, with trade experts predicting it could elevate Mahesh to true global icon status.

Backed by international technicians and promising Hollywood-level visuals, the film is expected to hit screens on April 7, 2027.

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Mahesh Babu’s upcoming films

Even before wrapping up this ambitious project, strong industry buzz suggests that Mahesh has lined up back-to-back films without taking a long break. Reports indicate that his next project is likely to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with discussions already finalized and an advance reportedly paid. The film is expected to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

Additionally, there is growing speculation that Mahesh may collaborate with directors like Sukumar or Sandeep Reddy Vanga for upcoming projects. Alongside these, the actor is also said to be planning a unique film under his own banner, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

While official confirmations are awaited, one thing is clear that Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a power-packed lineup that could redefine his career on a global scale.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 12:56 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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