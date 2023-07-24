Mahesh Babu’s next movie faces troubles, here’s why

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by Trivikram and starring superstar Mahesh Babu, has been facing several unexpected setbacks, leaving fans and producers on edge.

The fight choreographer was changed first, and then Pooja Hegde, the original lead heroine, was replaced by Sreeleela, and the music director took a break from the film SS Thaman during Mahesh Babu’s subsequent trip abroad. PS Vinod, the film’s cinematographer, later left, while #OG cameraman Ravi K. Chandran is set to join the team.

These constant changes have caused tensions among the cast and crew, leading to the departure of some actors and technicians, leaving fans concerned about the film’s stability. According to reports, some character artists too have left the project.

Reportedly, whenever Mahesh Babu is taking a break, he is offering a creative input, which is resulting in numerous changes to the original script narrated by Trivikram. While the director and producer are not bothered by the changes, fans are concerned about the reasons for the frequent script changes.

Despite the obstacles, the team is confident that the film will be completed in time for its Sankranthi 2024 release. As we wait for more information, we hope that “Guntur Kaaram” will overcome its obstacles and dazzle audiences with an extraordinary cinematic experience.