Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaaru Vaari Paata ticket prices in Hyderabad

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited movies of Tollywood ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’ starring superstar Mahesh Babu, is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, May 12. Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the female lead role. Fans are super excited to see Mahesh Babu on big screens after a hiatus of 2 years. He was last seen in 2020’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

While the audience is keenly awaiting the films’s release, we have bought you some important details about its shows and the ticket prices in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata ticket price

The Telangana Goverment recently released a GO mentioning a ticket price hike of Rs 50 in the state for a week. It said that all the theatres across Telangana can hike their ticket prices by Rs 50 for the first whole week i.e., from May 12th to May 18th.

The advance bookings for Sarkaaru Vaari Paata have opened.

As per Sacnilk.com, Hyderabad is hosting a total of 325 shows. Out the them, 162 shows are already housefull, says the report. Many of the remaining shows are filling fast.

Helmed by Geeta Govindam fame Parasuram Petla, Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is the action-comedy film. It has been produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.