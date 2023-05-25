Mahesh Babu’s style game on point: Flaunts a pricey jacket worth Rs…

Mahesh Babu's fashion statement shows his impeccable taste and love of luxury

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th May 2023 4:07 pm IST
Mahesh Babu's style game on point: Flaunts a pricey jacket worth Rs…
Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the style icon, recently made headlines for his fashion-forward attire. He was seen wearing a striking long-sleeve jersey bomber jacket by the prestigious label Brunello Cucinelli. Aside from his undeniable charm, the jaw-dropping price tag attached to this luxurious piece of clothing drew everyone’s attention.

Any guesses?

The staggering price of Rs. 2 lakh. You read that correctly.

It reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating high-end fashion pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time. The fact that Mahesh Babu chose to wear this coveted jacket confirms his status as a fashion-forward celebrity who isn’t afraid to make a bold statement.

MS Education Academy

Mahesh Babu’s fashion statement shows his impeccable taste and love of luxury. Brunello Cucinelli’s long-sleeve jersey bomber jacket embodies the ideal balance of style, comfort, and opulence. His stylish appearance in luxurious attire has left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu

Tollywood most awaiting film of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 will grace the theaters for Sankranthi on January 13, 2023.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 25th May 2023 4:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button