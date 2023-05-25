Mahesh Babu’s style game on point: Flaunts a pricey jacket worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the style icon, recently made headlines for his fashion-forward attire. He was seen wearing a striking long-sleeve jersey bomber jacket by the prestigious label Brunello Cucinelli. Aside from his undeniable charm, the jaw-dropping price tag attached to this luxurious piece of clothing drew everyone’s attention.

Any guesses?

The staggering price of Rs. 2 lakh. You read that correctly.

It reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating high-end fashion pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time. The fact that Mahesh Babu chose to wear this coveted jacket confirms his status as a fashion-forward celebrity who isn’t afraid to make a bold statement.

Mahesh Babu’s fashion statement shows his impeccable taste and love of luxury. Brunello Cucinelli’s long-sleeve jersey bomber jacket embodies the ideal balance of style, comfort, and opulence. His stylish appearance in luxurious attire has left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu

Tollywood most awaiting film of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 will grace the theaters for Sankranthi on January 13, 2023.