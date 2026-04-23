Mahesh Babu’s ‘Varanasi’ makes international debut in Mexico

Hyderabad: After the international success of ‘Ramayana’ at CinemaCon, SS Rajamouli is ready to make waves again with his next big project, ‘Varanasi’. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj, is all set for its first global appearance at CCXP Mexico 2026.

Special Panel and Exclusive Preview

The ‘Varanasi’ team announced a dedicated panel on April 24 at the Thunder Stage. Titled “Varanasi to the World,” the session will give fans an exclusive glimpse of the film. It will include a never-before-seen behind-the-scenes video and a special video message from SS Rajamouli, who shares his vision and exciting details from the making of the film. The session will be hosted by Rajamouli’s son and producer, SS Karthikeya.

Hola Mexico… 🇲🇽#VARANASI makes its first global appearance at #CCXPMX26 with an exclusive panel on April 24 at the Thunder Stage.



We will be showcasing our “Varanasi to the World” glimpse on the big stage…



An exclusive video message from @ssrajamouli and never seen before… pic.twitter.com/AUPyzcjNB0 — Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) April 23, 2026

High Hopes and Anticipation

The film has already created massive buzz, with reports of shooting in unique locations like Antarctica and investing heavily in visual effects. Fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see what Rajamouli and his star-studded cast have prepared. The film is eyeing a worldwide release in April 2027, with possible IMAX screenings.

CCXP Mexico: A Global Platform

CCXP Mexico is one of Latin America’s largest pop culture events, featuring films, TV, comics, anime, gaming, and cosplay. The 2026 edition will run from April 24 to 26. Alongside ‘Varanasi,’ international projects like ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘Supergirl’ will also have panels and special showcases.

Engaging With Fans

The ‘Varanasi’ panel will conclude with an interactive Q&A, allowing fans to directly engage with the filmmakers. This global debut is a major step in bringing Indian culture and mythology to a worldwide audience. With SS Rajamouli’s direction and a powerhouse cast, ‘Varanasi’ is set to become another landmark film for Indian cinema on the global stage.