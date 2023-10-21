Mahira, Fawad and other Pak celebs to grace Bollywood again!

Mumbai: Pakistani actors and artists have always managed to entertain Indian fans and there are several artists from neighbouring country like Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Saba Qamar, Imran Abbas, Shafqat Amanat Ali and Mawra Hocane who either featured in Indian movies or gave voice to the Bollywood songs.

As we all know after the 2016 Uri attack, the Indian government banned Pakistani artists and the bilateral relations between the two countries took an ugly turn. Various artists from across the borders spoke on the issue and few of them were of the opinion that artists should not be banned as true artists are ambassadors of peace.

In this write-up, we will share some good news with fans across borders who want Pakistani artists to feature in Indian movies, so keep scrolling.

The Bombay High Court, as per livelaw.in, on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies and associations from engaging Pakistani artists. The petition was filed by a cine worker. The Bombay High Court division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla did not find any merit in the petition and dismissed it.

The court deemed the petitioner’s stance as misplaced, emphasizing the need for cultural harmony and peace between nations. The court also observed the ‘positive steps’ taken by the Central government by allowing the Pakistani cricket team to participate in the ICC World Cup which is going on in India. The court said that if such a petition were entertained by the law then it would undermine the new positive step taken by the government.

#CricketWorldCup being held in India, #PakistanCricketTeam taking part. This is only because of appreciable positive steps taken by Govt in interest of overall peace & harmony in consonance with Article 51 of Constitution (promotion of international peace, security): Bombay HC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 19, 2023

The Bombay High Court concluded that it cannot direct the government or the legislature to frame policies in a particular matter as the petitioner’s prayers for framing policy directions were beyond its scope.