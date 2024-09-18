Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film release date in India

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt (TLOMJ), starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is finally set to release in India on October 2, 2024. After months of delays and speculation, the official announcement was made on the film’s Instagram page, creating buzz among fans eager to catch this cinematic masterpiece in theatres.

Originally, the film was scheduled to be released in India in December 2022, following its massive success in Pakistan. However, the release was postponed indefinitely with no clear explanation. Fans were left disappointed, especially since TLOMJ had already become a record-breaking success in Pakistan, grossing over Rs 400 crore globally by August 2023.

This release is particularly special as The Legend of Maula Jatt will be the first Pakistani film to be shown in Indian theatres in over a decade. The last Pakistani film released in India was Bol in 2011. The film’s October release is expected to attract a large audience, especially considering Fawad Khan’s popularity in India, despite his break from Bollywood after the 2016 Uri attacks.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 Punjabi cult classic Maula Jatt. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the 2022 version brings stunning visuals and powerful performances from its star-studded cast. Fawad Khan plays the lead role of Maula Jatt, while Mahira Khan stars as Mukhoo, both of whom are adored by Indian fans due to their past work in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan is well-known for his roles in Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat, and Mahira Khan for her performance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.