Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Pakistani drama 2026 premiere date

Islamabad: Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, two of the most celebrated stars of the Pakistani entertainment industry, continue to enjoy massive popularity not just in Pakistan but also across India and globally. Ever since their upcoming drama Mitti De Baway was officially announced earlier this year as part of Green Entertainment’s 2026 drama slate, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the duo share screen space.

The excitement has only grown with viewers now keenly awaiting the premiere date.

According to industry buzz, the much-anticipated drama Mitti De Baway is expected to hit television screens in June 2026, though an official confirmation is still awaited. With the pairing of Mahira and Wahaj for the first time in a full-fledged drama, expectations are already sky-high.

The series is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, known for acclaimed projects like Jo Bichar Gaye and Dastaan. Described as an intense, cinematic relationship drama, Mitti De Baway will explore themes of love, loyalty, and societal pressures. The project is produced by Tehreem Chaudhary and promises a compelling narrative backed by strong performances.

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s ad

Adding to the buzz, Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali were recently seen together in a television advertisement that went viral in January 2026. The ad featured the duo as former lovers reconnecting at a wedding, dancing to the classic track “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.”

Their effortless chemistry in the commercial has only heightened anticipation among fans, who are now eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen magic in Mitti De Baway.