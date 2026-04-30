Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Pakistani drama 2026 premiere date

With the pairing of Mahira and Wahaj for the first time in a full-fledged drama, expectations are already sky-high

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 11:23 am IST
Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan
Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Islamabad: Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, two of the most celebrated stars of the Pakistani entertainment industry, continue to enjoy massive popularity not just in Pakistan but also across India and globally. Ever since their upcoming drama Mitti De Baway was officially announced earlier this year as part of Green Entertainment’s 2026 drama slate, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the duo share screen space.

The excitement has only grown with viewers now keenly awaiting the premiere date.

Mitti De Baway premiere date 2026

According to industry buzz, the much-anticipated drama Mitti De Baway is expected to hit television screens in June 2026, though an official confirmation is still awaited. With the pairing of Mahira and Wahaj for the first time in a full-fledged drama, expectations are already sky-high.

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The series is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, known for acclaimed projects like Jo Bichar Gaye and Dastaan. Described as an intense, cinematic relationship drama, Mitti De Baway will explore themes of love, loyalty, and societal pressures. The project is produced by Tehreem Chaudhary and promises a compelling narrative backed by strong performances.

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s ad

Adding to the buzz, Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali were recently seen together in a television advertisement that went viral in January 2026. The ad featured the duo as former lovers reconnecting at a wedding, dancing to the classic track “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.”

Their effortless chemistry in the commercial has only heightened anticipation among fans, who are now eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen magic in Mitti De Baway.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2026 11:23 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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