Hyderabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has delivered several hit onscreen couples that fans continue to cherish. Now, another much-awaited jodi is on its way as two leading stars, Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan, are set to share screen space in their upcoming drama Mitti De Baway, and fans are already excited to witness their chemistry.

Ahead of the drama’s release, the industry has treated audiences to yet another project featuring Wahaj and Mahira. The duo has appeared together in a newly released commercial ad, which has quickly gone viral and left fans gushing over their pairing.

In the ad, Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan play former lovers who reunite at a mutual friend’s wedding. Their characters eventually patch things up over a dance sequence to the iconic song “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.” The video has received an enthusiastic response online, with viewers praising both their dance moves and their onscreen chemistry.

Fans have called the pairing one of the finest in Lollywood and have expressed excitement to see more of them together in Mitti De Baway.

Wahajjjj…

Very good decision to do this especially with Mahira. You just nailed with dancing & the grace. Keep doing projects like this so that we can see how mcuhhh talent is hidden in you.I love you @iamwahajali #WahajAli

❤️‍🔥💌🧿❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/JqKRBN92v7 — NJ 🌼💛 (@noorjahan_20) January 28, 2026

Everything is so perfect. I love the way he walked in #WahajAli #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/EYe0cPDkC7 — Reo I 🍉🍉🍉🍉 (@Winkfairyjyani) January 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Mitti De Baway is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2026. The period drama also stars Amar Khan and is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. The series will air on Green Entertainment.

While Green Entertainment has already unveiled Wahaj Ali’s rugged, bearded look from the show, Mahira Khan’s character appearance is still being kept under wraps, further building curiosity among fans. The drama is expected to premiere soon.