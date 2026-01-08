Islamabad: Pakistani drama fans are eagerly awaiting the first-ever on-screen pairing of Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, who are set to share the screen in Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama Mitti De Baway. The project has already generated massive buzz, and a newly surfaced video of the duo has only added to the excitement.

Wahaj Ali, Mahira Khan’s dance video

A clip of Mahira and Wahaj dancing to the popular remix of “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya” is currently going viral on social media. The video is reportedly from the wrap-up party of a television commercial shoot the two recently completed together. Though filmed days ago, the clip has now caught fans’ attention, with many calling the moment unexpected and delightful.

Sharing the video online, one fan wrote, “Not a single soul predicted Wahaj & Mahira dancing to ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ in this decade, but miracles happen.” Another added, “Wahaj and Mahira dancing to this song wasn’t on my bingo card, but here we are.”

wahaj and mahira dancing on "mera piya ghar aya" wasn't on this decade's bingo card for me, but here we go🫠🩶



(Also, his mandatory head turn to check if someone's recording 😭)#WahajAli | #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/4zzBIpGzB6 — S | (@maaaah______) January 7, 2026

About Mitti De Baway

Meanwhile, Mitti De Baway is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2026. The period drama also stars Amar Khan. Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the series will air on Green Entertainment.

While Green Entertainment has already revealed Wahaj Ali’s rugged, bearded look for the drama, Mahira Khan’s character appearance remains under wraps, further fueling curiosity among fans.