Islamabad: 2026 has officially begun, and the Pakistani entertainment industry is already gearing up to deliver some exciting content. From Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali to Ahad Raza Mir and Mahira Khan, some of the biggest stars are set to dominate television screens this year.

Kicking off the New Year on a high note, Green Entertainment treated fans by unveiling first looks from its upcoming projects. Among the most talked-about reveals are Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s Mitti De Baway and Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s Aik Mohabbat Aur.

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan’s Mitti De Baway

Mitti De Baway marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan, instantly sending social media into a frenzy. Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama is expected to premiere in January or February 2026.

"Finally, the king of expressions is back with something different! The promo of #MittiDeBaway looks absolutely haunting and powerful. Can’t wait to see Wahaj Ali conquer the screen once again! 🎭✨ #WahajAli #ComingSoon #GreenTv pic.twitter.com/wnw55MlTQD — saima bari ❤️🇵🇰/free Palestine🇯🇴🇯🇴 (@saimabari11) December 31, 2025

In the viral first look, Wahaj Ali is seen in an intense avatar, sporting a black turban and a full beard, hinting at a powerful and layered character. Mahira Khan’s look remains under wraps.

Maya Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s Aik Mohabbat Aur

Aik Mohabbat Aur brings together fan favourites Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir. Penned by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Farooq Rind, the drama is expected to hit screens in the first half of 2026 and is already being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.