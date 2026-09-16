Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan recently announced that she is expecting her second child, but what should have remained a joyful moment has now sparked an unnecessary debate over her age.

The 41-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy with a graceful baby-bump picture from the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. “We make plans… and then there is Allah’s plan,” she wrote while sharing the news with her followers.

While congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities, another section of the internet began questioning Mahira’s decision to embrace motherhood in her 40s.

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“Don’t romanticise pregnancy in the 40s,” read one post, while another user claimed that having a 40-year age gap with one’s parents was “unsettling.” Some even argued that children deserve younger and more energetic parents, dragging Mahira’s age, financial privilege and second marriage into the conversation.

However, several fans quickly came to the Raees actress’ defence and called out the unsolicited judgment. One user noted how women becoming mothers in their 40s challenges those who have spent years claiming that a woman’s “biological clock” and worth expire at an early age.

Mahira is already a mother to son Azlan from her previous marriage. The upcoming baby will be her first child with husband Salim Karim, whom she married in October 2023.

The actress has also admitted that pregnancy at 41 feels physically and emotionally more challenging than it did when she was 24. However, she described the new chapter as a reminder that life can still surprise you when you believe everything has already been planned.

At the end of the day, Mahira’s pregnancy is her personal journey, not an open invitation for strangers to decide when a woman should or should not become a mother.