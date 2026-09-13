Pak actress Mahira Khan announces baby no. 2, flaunts baby bump

Mahira chose a beautifully understated way to reveal the new chapter in her life.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Mahira Khan with long wavy hair, wearing a white dress, standing outdoors in sunlight.
Instagram - Mahira Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has announced her pregnancy, sharing the joyous news with fans through a dreamy new Instagram post.

The actress posted a soft, intimate photograph in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump behind sheer curtains. Keeping the announcement simple yet emotional, Mahira wrote, “We make plans… and then there is Allah’s plan,” followed by a white heart.

The post immediately sent fans and members of the entertainment industry into celebration, with congratulatory messages pouring into the comments section.

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Pregnant woman gently holding her belly, soft lighting, serene atmosphere.
Instagram – Mahira Khan

Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in October 2023. The actress is already a mother to her son Azlan from her previous marriage. This will be Mahira and Salim’s first child together.

Known for keeping much of her personal life away from the spotlight, Mahira chose a beautifully understated way to reveal the new chapter in her life. Within just a few hours, the announcement attracted over one lakh likes as fans showered the mom-to-be with love and prayers.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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