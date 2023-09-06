Mahmood Ali holds meet with top cops to review crime in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali convened a high-level meeting to review crime under tri-police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Cyberabad with the Principal Secretary, Home, DG of Police, Commissioners of Police on Wednesday in his Office Chambers at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

The home minister said that the police department brought in “many reforms in policing and working with the objective of the safety and security of the people.”

“Many citizen-centric, innovative, and technology initiatives have been implemented by the police department ever since the formation of Telangana state and got a good name in the entire country,” he said.

The home minister further instructed the DGP, Commissioners of Police, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to take ‘further effective steps’ for the reduction of overall crime particularly crime related to murders, attempts to murder, crime against women, etc.

Mahmood Ali stated that while the state police department stands as number one in the installation of CCTV cameras in the entire country, further ‘effective measures’ for the installation of CCTV cameras in colonies, bastis, sensitive areas, and junctions and see that their maintenance is ensured.

He also asked the police officers to make sure that the circulation of fake and provocative messages and videos on social media is checked and that all necessary steps are taken for the prevention of the occurrence of possible crime.

The home minister asked officers to conduct regular crime reviews and to keep a close watch on crime trends.

He said that after the formation of Telangana and the reorganization of districts, the police department was reorganized by forming New Commissionerates, District Police Offices, Sub Divisional Police Offices, Circles, and Police Stations for effective Policing.

Mahmood Ali also said keeping in view the ’emerging needs of the department’ for effective policing and crime prevention and investigation, reorganization of tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda has also been done while creating new zones, sub-divisions, and police stations by the government and asked the officers to keep a close vigil on the activities of rowdy sheeters and history sheeters.

He asked the police officers to take measures for the prevention of cyber crimes by conducting awareness programmes and educating people on cyber crimes due to the increased use of the internet.

State home principal secretary Jithender, DGP, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, C V Anand, Commissioners of Police, Rachakonda, D.S. Chouhan, and CP Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra, were present during the review.