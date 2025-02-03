Mahmood Ali holds Revanth responsible for hardships in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali has heavily criticised Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy over the hardship allegedly being faced by the people of Old City of Hyderabad.

He held Telangana CM accountable for the alleged hardships.

Mahmood Ali accuses Congress government

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, Mahmood Ali accused the Congress government of neglecting minorities.

During his address, he highlighted how the Congress had made several commitments but failed to fulfil them.

Mahmood Ali praised former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing various welfare schemes for minorities.

These initiatives included the establishment of minority residential schools, the construction of double-bedroom houses, and the recognition of Urdu as Telangana’s second official language.

He accused Telangana CM of implementing policies similar to those of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Alleged hardship faced by Old City of Hyderabad

Mahmood Ali specifically blamed Revanth Reddy for the alleged hardships faced by residents of Old City due to the demolition of structures along the Musi River.

Furthermore, Ali questioned Revanth Reddy’s secular credentials. He cited his alleged connections with the RSS and his political mentorship under Chandrababu Naidu.

He accused the Congress-led government of mirroring Modi’s governance style.