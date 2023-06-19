Mahmood Paracha surveys occupied Waqf lands in Hyderabad, calls for action

Hyderabad: As part of the mission ‘Save Constitution and Waqf properties,’ Senior Supreme Court Advocate Mahmood Paracha conducted a survey of occupied Waqf lands in Hyderabad on Saturday. The advocate, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is assessing various Waqf properties. Today, in the Karwan constituency, he visited several Waqf lands along with activist and senior Congress leader Osman Al Hajri and other delegation members.

The survey began at the historical Toli Masjid, where they inspected a 5200 square yard piece of land that was allegedly occupied. Advocate Paracha expressed anger upon discovering that illegal function halls had been constructed on the land and a Muslim graveyard had allegedly been converted into a crematorium. He assured action against the illegal occupation and pledged legal assistance in demolishing the function halls and reclaiming the land designated for the crematorium.

Furthermore, Advocate Paracha surveyed Masjid Kalan, Kulsoompura, Karwan, which is Telangana’s largest Waqf land, spanning over 7565 acres. Unfortunately, this land has also been occupied by other communities, and no action has been taken against the illegal occupants thus far.

Additionally, he examined Masjid Chanda Sahab in Tabbachabutra, Karwan, which has been neglected, with a corporator obstructing the mosque’s rehabilitation. Another site surveyed was the 3-acre land under Dargah Hazrath Darvesh Mohiuddin Quadri.

Osman Al Hajri guided the delegation to survey 53 acres of Waqf land in Thurur village mandal Abdullahpurmet, of which 46 acres have been illegally occupied and registered. Many Muslims and members of other communities expressed their concerns, stating that they are compelled to live in rented houses.

Advocate Mahmood Paracha expressed shock upon discovering the plundering of Waqf properties and attributed government negligence as the cause. He announced that a massive protest, or dharna, will be organized in Hyderabad next month to address the issue. He urged the Muslim community to take responsibility and actively participate in the mission to save the Constitution and Waqf properties for future generations.

The delegation included Osman Al Hajri, President of Deccan Waqf Protection Society, Khairuddin Sufi, Maqbool Al Hajri, Majid Shuttari, and others.

