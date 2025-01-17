Mahua Moitra complains on X about spoilt ice-cream delivery, Swiggy responds

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to X to complain about an online food ordering and delivery service, saying that an expensive ice cream she ordered arrived “spoilt.”

In a post on X late Thursday night, Moitra tagged Swiggy and said, “Sorry Swiggy, you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream and it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap.”

The online delivery platform responded to the TMC MP, saying they would look into the issue.

“Sorry to know that you are facing an issue with your order. Please share the order number. We will look into it,” Swiggy said in a reply to Moitra’s post.