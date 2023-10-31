Mahua Moitra says govt trying to target her phone, shares screenshots of warning

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who is being probed by Parliament’s Ethics Committee over alleged cash for Parliament questions charge, on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was targetting her phone.

In a post on X , she said, “Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government is trying to hack into my phone and email. Home Minister’s Office – get a life. Adani and PMO bullies – your fear makes me pity you.”

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia – get a life. Adani & PMO bullies – your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 – you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

She also tagged Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedia and said, “Priyanka Chaturvedi, you and I and three other Indians have got it so far.”

She also attached the warning email and sms text with her tweet to back her claims.

The development comes ahead of the Delhi High Court hearing the defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress MP Moitra in alleged cash for Parliament questions against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on Tuesday.

She has been asked by the Ethics Committee to appear before it on November 2.

Moitra was first asked by the Ethics Committee to appear before it on October 31.

Following the first summons, Moitra sent a letter to the Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar saying that she will depose on any date after November 5 after her pre scheduled constituency programme ends and not on October 31.

In her two-page letter to Sonkar, the Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar said that an affidavit notarised at the Indian High Commission in Dubai on October 20 was submitted on a suo motu basis to the Committee and released publicly to the media by Hiranandani.

She said that Hiranandani in a public interview to a news channel on October 23 expressed his willingness to appear before the committee.

Following her letter, the Ethics Committee again asked her to appear on November 2.

The ethics committee has, however, warned Moitra that no further extensions in dates beyond November 2 will be entertained. The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against Moitra.