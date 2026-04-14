Mailardevpally police conducts cyber awareness campaign at Pragathi Colony

Hyderabad: As part of their ongoing efforts to tackle cybercrime in the city, Mailardevpally police on Tuesday, April 14, conducted a door-to-door cyber awareness campaign at Pragathi Colony and educated the residents on crucial cyber safety measures.

The residents were asked not to click on or install unknown APK files received via SMS or WhatsApp and not to trust schemes or lotteries offering high-return investment offers in a short time.

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Parents were asked to look out for their children downloading apps or files while playing mobile games. Approximately 25 residents actively participated in this session.

The police have advised reporting a cyber fraud within the first two hours, as it will help freeze the stolen funds in the fraudster’s account.

Cybercrimes can be reported by calling the national helpline number 1930 or visiting the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.