DCP conducts surprise inspection of Mailardevpally Police Station

He directly interacted with victims to assess the responsiveness of officers towards public grievances.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 14th April 2026 8:48 pm IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police , Rajendranagar S. Srinivas
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar S. Srinivas

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police S Srinivas, on Tuesday, April 14, conducted a surprise inspection of the Mailardevpally Police Station.

During the visit, the DCP personally reviewed the behaviour of the receptionist towards complainants, inspected the station infrastructure and the basic facilities provided to citizens within the police station premises.

He interacted with victims to assess the responsiveness of officers towards public grievances and track the progress of their cases.

Subhan Bakery

He provided the complainants with a firm assurance of justice. The Rajendranagar DCP then directed the station staff, including the Station House Officer Satyanarayana and other personnel, to ensure constant availability and maintain the highest standards of accountability and transparency in their public services.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 14th April 2026 8:48 pm IST

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