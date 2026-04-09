Hyderabad: 4 held for assaulting pan shop owner who refused to sell cigarettes

Hyderabad: Four people, including two real estate businessmen, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a pan shop owner with hockey sticks in the Attapur area of Rajendranagar, police said on Thursday, April 9.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 2, when the victim, Shaik Waseem, 37, was waiting near his pan shop close to Pillar no 217, opposite Armaan Hotel, Attapur, at around 4:20 am.

According to the police, the accused initially approached Waseem seeking cigarettes and after being told the shop would open only after 5 am, they allegedly abused and threatened him before leaving. They returned with others and attacked him with hockey sticks and bare hands, leaving him with injuries on his head, face and other parts of his body.

A bystander, identified as Jameel, intervened and rushed Waseem to ZOI Hospital in Attapur for treatment.

Following a complaint lodged by Waseem, police identified the accused as Mir Mohammed Ali alias Irfan Billa, 38, a real estate businessman from Asif Nagar, Mohammed Moinuddin alias Moin Patel, 38, a real estate businessman from Balapur, Mohammed Mushtaq alias Salman, 28, a receptionist at Crescent Hospital, Mehdipatnam, and Mohammed Raheemuddin, 21, a student from Asif Nagar.

Mushtaq and Raheemuddin were arrested on April 4 and remanded to judicial custody, while Mir Mohammed Ali and Moinuddin were arrested subsequently and are being produced before the court, an official from Attapur Police Station said.A case of attempt to murder has been registered, the police added.