Maintain piety during pilgrimage, Mufti Khalil Ahmad to Haj aspirants

Hyderabad: The first Haj camp was held on Wednesday where the state Haj committee Chairman Mohammed Salim and Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad, Dean of Jami Nizam advised the Haj aspirants to perform Haj with piety and sincerity.

They advised the aspirants not to make the journey for entertainment or for trade purposes. “If sincerity is lacking, the Haj will not be accepted. All the sins of the Haj aspirants will be expiated if it is done with piety and sincerity,” Mufti Khalil Ahmad said.

Mohammed Salim said that a control room will be set up in the Haj Committee which will work in three shifts. Haj aspirants will be provided all the facilities at Haj camp and the airport.

Haj House will hold camp on June 15 and the flights for Telangana and Andhra aspirants will begin on June 17.