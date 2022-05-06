Maintain status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) on Thursday called for preserving the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem and to not provoke the situation.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General, during his daily press briefing, stressed that the UN wants to see the status quo maintained at the holy sites and urged both sides to stay calm and not engage in any provocative actions.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has been in constant touch with both groups to ensure peace.

In view of Israel’s Independence Day on May 5, calls for storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque, waving Israeli flags along with chanting the national anthem, were made by Israeli extremist and right-wing group ‘Activists for the Temple’.

Palestinian organization Hamas responded back with a threat that the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque can result in a war in the region.

The UN held Israel fully responsible for any possible escalation and called on the Palestinians to mobilize at the mosque.