Majlis member Amin Jafri to be Pro Tem Chairman of Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, the MIM MLC, will be the Pro Tem Chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council.

Jafri has been an MLC for the past 12 years.

The Telangana Legislative Council does not a full-time chairperson since its Gutha Sukender Reddy retired in June last year. V Bhoopal Reddy, who was made the Pro Tem Chairman also retired on January 4.

According to sources since no election to the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman was held for unknown reasons a Pro Tem Chairman had to be elected.

The sources said that the government after consulting the AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi recommended the name of Jafri on January 5.

They said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared the file and sent it to the legislature secretary.

Jafri will be the first Muslim candidate to hold the post in Telangana. Before bifurcation, Syed Mukassar Shah had served as the council chairman for two terms–1979 and 1985. Jafri will be the first AIMIM functionary to hold the position. The party has only two MLCs in the 40- member state legislative council.

Given the friendly ties between TRS and AIMIM, Chief Minister KCR had earlier appointed senior-most MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan as the pro-term speaker of the state assembly in January 2019.