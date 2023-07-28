Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan condemns proposed UCC, emphasizes on unity

Hyderabad: A meeting of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Deccan was convened under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri. During the meeting, strong opposition was expressed towards the proposed implementation of the uniform civil code, with participants denouncing it as a conspiracy aimed at erasing the country and community’s identity.

The attendees emphasized that in 1937, a personal law was established for Muslims based on the principles of Sharia, enabling them to maintain their unique identity in family matters. Implementing a uniform civil code, they argued, would erode this identity and run contrary to Article 25 of the Constitution of India. While Article 44 advocates for a uniform civil code, experts caution that imposing such a law on Muslims infringes upon religious principles and is against their beliefs.

It was pointed out that a country as diverse as India, with its various religions and cultures, would find it impractical and detrimental to impose a uniform civil code. Such a law would not only affect Muslims but also have adverse implications for tribal people, Sikhs, Parsis, and Christians. Moreover, the proponents of the uniform civil code are accused of diverting attention from critical issues like inflation, unemployment, and poverty that the government has yet to address.

The meeting noted with surprise that opinions are being sought on a draft uniform civil code that is not even ready. In this challenging time and circumstances, the participants stressed the importance of Muslims standing united to address this issue. They called for increased awareness of Sharia matters and urged Muslims to adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an and Hadith within their homes.

A unanimous declaration of support was issued for the Muslim Personal Law Board during the gathering. The attendees included Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri Sajjad Pasha, Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmed, Maulana Syed Mahmood Pasha Qadri, Maulana Syed Shah Mehmood Safiullah Hussaini Waqar Pasha, Maulana Syed Muhammad Auliya Hussaini Quadri, Maulana Mufti Syed Sagheer Ahmad Naqshbandi, Maulana Syed Aale Mustafa Quadri Moosavi, Maulana Syed Qutbuddin Hussaini, Maulana Mashhood Ahmad Quadri, and Dr Syed Ali Hussaini Qadri.