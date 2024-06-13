Major changes expected in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Tasks, voice and more

Mumbai: The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on June 21, with superstar Anil Kapoor taking on the role of host. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the new season, especially with the teasers hinting at significant changes in the show.

One of the most talked-about changes is the possibility of a new voice for Bigg Boss. Traditionally, the voices of Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh have been iconic elements of the show. Atul Kapoor’s voice is well-known for announcements and conversations with contestants, while Vijay Vikram Singh’s voice is recognized for time-related mentions and event narrations. If these voices change, it could bring a fresh twist to the show’s dynamics.

The latest promos also suggest that “Thoda Logic Thoda Magic” will be a theme this season, hinting at magical elements influencing decisions and tasks. Additionally, a recent promo showed Anil Kapoor braving various weather conditions, leading fans to speculate whether the Bigg Boss house will feature rain, fire, and wind elements this season.

🚨 Breaking: Bigg Boss OTT 3



Will Bigg Boss's voice change this season?



The "Thoda Logic Thoda Magic" hints in the Bigg Boss OTT promo suggest magic might influence major decisions and tasks this season.



We saw Anil Kapoor braving all kinds of weather—do you think the house… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 12, 2024

With all these exciting hints and speculations, fans will have to wait until June 21 to see the full extent of the changes. Bigg Boss OTT 3 promises to be an intriguing and entertaining season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.