Major fire breaks out at ED office building in south Mumbai

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the ED office building in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area early on Sunday, civic officials said and added there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road around 2:31 am, the officials said.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. Around 3:30 am, the fire was upgraded to Level-II, which is generally considered a major fire, the fire brigade control room confirmed.

A civic official said the fire was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey building.

The official said eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender, one breathing apparatus van, one rescue van, one quick response vehicle, and an ambulance from the 108 service had been deployed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.