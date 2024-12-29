Major reshuffle in Bihar Police; 62 IPS officers transferred

Patna: In a major reshuffle in the Bihar Police department, a total of 62 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred and re-posted to various positions, an official said on Saturday.

According to a notification by the Bihar Home Department, Avkash Kumar has been appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna. Jayant Kant was transferred from Bettiah to Patna to the post of deputy inspector general.

Rajiv Mishra, the former SSP of Patna, is now designated as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Kundan Krishnan, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Headquarters, has been given additional charge of the Special Task Force (STF).

Amit Kumar Jain has been assigned as Additional Director General of Police (Weaker Sections), Crime Investigation Department, Patna.

Amrit Raj has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (Security), Patna.

Shalin, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was named Inspector General of Police (IG) for the Anti-Terrorism System in Bihar, Patna. He has also been given an additional charge as Inspector General of Police (Security), Bihar, Patna.

Rajesh Kumar (2003 batch IPS) has been assigned as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Human Rights Commission, Patna.

Vinay Kumar (2004 batch IPS officer), has been appointed as IGP (Operations), Patna.

P. Kannan, the 2005 batch IPS officer, has been designated as IGP (Rail), Patna.

Daljeet Singh (2007 batch IPS officer) was appointed as IGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Patna.

Vivek Kumar (2007 batch IPS officer), appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bhagalpur Range, Ranjeet Kumar Mishra (2007 batch IPS), assigned as IGP, Bihar Special Armed Force, Patna, Sanjay Kumar (2008 batch IPS), appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Economic Offenses Unit (EOU), Patna, Vikash Kumar (2008 batch IPS), is designated as DIG, Special Vigilance Unit, Patna and Naveen Chandra Jha (2009 batch IPS), appointed as DIG, Vigilance Bureau Patna.

This major reshuffle aims to enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen law enforcement operations in the state.