Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has entered its 6th week, and the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is only getting more dramatic with every passing day. From heated fights to budding friendships and endless entertainment, this season has kept viewers hooked.

One of the most talked-about contestants, Farrhana Bhatt, who is also the current captain of the house, is once again making headlines.

According to popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, Bigg Boss has canceled the latest Captaincy Task, which means Farrhana will continue to hold her position as captain for another week.

The decision reportedly came after a serious fight broke out between Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Mallik during one of the tasks. As a result, the game took a surprising turn, allowing Farrhana to retain her powers for one more week.

With Farrhana extending her captaincy, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics inside the house change in the coming days.

So, what’s your take on Farrhana continuing for another week? Do you think this twist will affect the strategies of other contestants? Comment below.