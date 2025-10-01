Mumbai: Farrhana Bhatt is currently one of the most talked-about contestants inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. From her strong personality to sharp strategies, everything about her game is being loved by the audience. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Baseer Ali has also become a hot topic among fans, while her fiery reactions during fights and muddas are winning her praise.

Currently serving as the captain of the house, Farrhana is enjoying a strong run in the game. As she continues to trend, her earnings from the show have now come into focus.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Remuneration in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana is reportedly earning between Rs 2 to 4 lakh per week for her stint in Bigg Boss. With the show now in its 6th week, her total earnings so far are estimated to be between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 24 lakh.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will be giving Farrhana a special power to rate and rank contestants from 0 to 20 marks, a task that promises high drama.

On the other hand, the nominations task last night stirred fresh tensions inside the house. Contestants nominated this week include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Ashnoor.

What’s your take on Farhana Bhatt’s game in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below.