Major upgrade on Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal rail route

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has approved a major infrastructure project to improve rail operations on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of South Central Railway (SCR).

As part of the project, the existing 1×25 kV electric traction system will be upgraded to a modern 2×25 kV electric traction system. The work will cover around 141 route kilometres and will be carried out at a cost of Rs 285.01 crore.

Project aims to improve rail capacity

The initiative is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to increase capacity on some of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

The new 2×25 kV traction system is expected to provide a more stable and efficient power supply for train operations. It will help improve the overall reliability, safety and smooth functioning of rail services.

Key route for passenger, freight traffic

The Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section forms part of an important High-Density Network (HDN) route.

It lies on the Dharmavaram-Dhone-Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal-Mudkhed-Indore-Ajmer rail corridor.

Once completed, the project is expected to enhance train operations across the route.

The upgraded system will improve the speed and capacity of freight transportation.