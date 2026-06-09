Major upgrade on Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal rail route

As part of the project, the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system will be upgraded to a modern 2x25 kV electric traction system.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 12:19 pm IST
Indian Railway

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has approved a major infrastructure project to improve rail operations on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of South Central Railway (SCR).

As part of the project, the existing 1×25 kV electric traction system will be upgraded to a modern 2×25 kV electric traction system. The work will cover around 141 route kilometres and will be carried out at a cost of Rs 285.01 crore.

Project aims to improve rail capacity

The initiative is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to increase capacity on some of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

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The new 2×25 kV traction system is expected to provide a more stable and efficient power supply for train operations. It will help improve the overall reliability, safety and smooth functioning of rail services.

Key route for passenger, freight traffic

The Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section forms part of an important High-Density Network (HDN) route.

It lies on the Dharmavaram-Dhone-Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal-Mudkhed-Indore-Ajmer rail corridor.

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Once completed, the project is expected to enhance train operations across the route.

The upgraded system will improve the speed and capacity of freight transportation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 12:19 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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