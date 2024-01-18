‘Majority appeasement’: Owaisi on Centre’s ‘half day’ on Jan 22

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, January 18, criticized the Central government for granting a half-day closure of government offices across the country for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024.

He described the move as “majority appeasement.”

“Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state govt. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz. This is Development for all appeasement for none (except majority),” he said in a post on X.

Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state govt. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz.



This is “Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)” https://t.co/Iqhn8eklRP — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 18, 2024

Also Read Ram Temple consecration: Half day for all central govt offices on Jan 22

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Union government issued an official memorandum stating that the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya would be celebrated on January 22, 2024, and all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments throughout India would be closed for half a day till 2:30 PM.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, between 12:15 PM and 12:45 PM. Following the ceremony, the temple will be open to the public starting on January 23, 2024, with the comprehensive completion of the entire temple anticipated by December 2024.

The BJP-run states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chattisgarh, and Haryana, have declared a holiday on January 22 for schools and educational institutions on the day of the event.