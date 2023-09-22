Majority feels Indian diplomats are in danger in Canada: Survey

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Trudeau alleged that Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh leader in Canada. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter reveals that a majority of respondents are of the opinion that the lives of Indian diplomats in Canada are in danger because of the alleged unwillingness of the Justin Trudeau-led government to rein in or take legal action against Khalistani extremists issuing public threats against diplomats serving in the Indian High Commission in Canada and consulates.

The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents.

Overall, close to 54 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that there is danger to the lives of Indian diplomats in the country, while 26 per cent seem to be of the opinion that there is no danger to their lives.

Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who heads the banned separatist outfit called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), just recently threatened not only Indian diplomats in Canada, but even members of the Hindu community living there.

Radical Khalistanis have been repeatedly issuing public threats against senior diplomats by putting up posters with their faces in different cities of Canada.

Hindu places of worship have been repeatedly defaced in acts that clearly constitute hate crimes. Despite the grave provocations and concerns expressed by the Indian government, the Justin Trudeau regime has taken no action against radical Khalistanis.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which have been strained for some years, have plummeted to a new low in the last few days after Trudeau made a sensational statement inside the country’s Parliament.

Trudeau said there are “credible allegations” regarding potential links of Indian agencies being involved in the killing of Harjit Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani proponent wanted by Indian agencies, inside Canada.

Nijjar was shot on June 18 outside a gurdwara in what is being described as a gangland killing.

The Foreign Minister of Canada announced that a senior Indian diplomat is being expelled. India retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat, terming Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd”.

Travel advisories have been issued by both countries and the Indian mission in Canada has suspended issuing of visas to Canadian citizens till further notice.

Khalistani extremism has been a serious point of difference and difference between Canada and India for many years.

