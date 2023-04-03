Make excellence your habit

I can’t remember for how long I have been telling Muslims in India to avoid confrontation and focus on education.

The results of this year’s Bihar 10th Board examination once again prove merit and hard work will propel you to the peak.

While we must congratulate Rumman Ashraf (he has topped) and others who passed the exam with flying colours, let us also reiterate not to get trapped in distractive activities. Just the other day, reports of arson, provocative sloganeering, sabre-rattling, saffron flag-waving allegedly outside religious places of another faith urging processions to celebrate birthday of a very revered personality, Lord Ram, were reported from different cities in the country. Lord Ram would not have approved this hooliganism in his name. He would not have nodded to such naked display of chauvinism, raising of genocidal slogans. Since the powers that be seemed to have turned deaf ears to the appeals from sane voices to put the genie of fanaticism back in to the bottle, let us beseech Lord Ram to give sadbuddhi (good sense) to the misguided lot not to misuse his name. We can reiterate our belief in Ram’s greatness by recalling Allam Iqbal’s paaen:

Hai Ram ke wajood pe Hindustan ko naaz

Ahle nazar samajhte hain unko Imam-e-Hind (India is proud of the existence of Ram/ Discerning eyes believe he is leader of India)

Unemployed youths in all communities are becoming fodder for the political parties. This is not the time to waste energy and resources on useless activities. Come out of the victim-hood mentality, use your resources to educate your children, empower them to become assets to family, country and society.

To Muslim friends, I request to reach out to non-Muslim neighbours with iftar (breaking of fast) delicacies, Ramzan ration kits and monetary help if they need it this season.

Let me cite an example of how some Muslims are using this holy month to spread happiness. The other day I went to meet and greet ex-MLC Muzaffar Hussain who has returned from Umrah (pilgrimage to Makkah). While I was seated at his office, I saw him instructing his staff members to prepare a list of people, both Muslims and non-Muslims, whom packets of khajoor (dates) needed to be sent as gifts. He has got shipped one tonne khajoor from Saudi Arabia. I liked this gesture. We know Muslims break roza with dates and water. But sharing dates with non-Muslim friends sends out a beautiful message.

I have always maintained Islam in India has grown in a syncretic, pluralist atmosphere. There has been so much exchange of ideas, influences and values over the centuries that it doesn’t look the Islam practiced in the Arab peninsula. Muslims’ tribut to India’s cultural, cohesive, shared legacy is beautifully captured in a couplet by Allama Iqbal:



Ai aabe rud-e Ganga who din haiN yaad tujhko?

Utra tere kinaare jab karwan humara (O river Ganga, do you remember the day

When Muslim caravans landed on your banks).

Let that spirit of cohesion, cooperation flourish. Let your children’s talent get channelized properly.

While I may pen a proper piece on Rumman Ashraf’s spectacular success soon, right now I must bless the boy with Iqbal’s another couplet: