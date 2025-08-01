Make Sanskrit a medium of communication, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Sanskrit is the origin of all Indian languages and there is a need to make it a medium of communication.

Speaking at the inauguration of a building at Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Bhagwat said there is a difference between understanding Sanskrit and being able to converse in the language.

The Sanskrit university will receive government patronage, but people’s patronage is also necessary, he said.

“I have learnt the language but am not able to speak it fluently. Sanskrit needs to reach every household, and communication in the language is needed,” the RSS chief stressed.

Bhagwat said there is unanimity over the need to become ‘atmanirbhar’, for which we need to develop our intellect and knowledge.

Language is a bhav (emotion), he said.

“Swatwa is not materialistic, but individuality and it is conveyed through language. Sanskrit is the origin of all Indian languages,” he said.

He added that knowing Sanskrit is like understanding the country.

Bhagwat inaugurated the Abhinav Bharti International Academic building at the university.