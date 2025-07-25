Kerala RSS man nominated to Rajya Sabha, violent past sparks row

Kerala-based Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) leader C Sadanandan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha has not gone unnoticed. His past, marked with violence, has led to a row over his elevation.

Sadanandan is currently the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Kerala unit. He took the oath in the Rajya Sabha on July 21 and his nomination to the upper house of the Parliament came shortly after he was appointed the vice president.

It is noteworthy that Sadanandan lost both his legs in a politically motivated attack. He is a retired school teacher and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as per Article 80 (1) of the Indian Constitution for his social service contributions, joining nominees like public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Meenakshi Jain.

It is to be noted that the Constitution of India allows the President of India to nominate 12 members who have made an extraordinary contribution in their respective fields to the upper house of the Parliament.

While in college, Sadanandan was a member of the Communist Party of India (M) affiliated Student Federation of India (SFI). In 1984, he joined the RSS and was appointed the Kannur district sarkaryavahak.

In 2016 and 2021, Sadanadan contested elections from the Koothuparamba Assembly seat as a BJP candidate. He secured 20,000 votes in 2016 and was associated with RSS-affiliated organisations like Bharatiya Vichara Kendram and the BJP’s Janmabhoomi publication.

Lauding his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, “Shri C. Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rahstrapati Ji.”

Sadanandan called the nomination “a consideration for the people of Kerala” to advance a “Viksit Keralam” (Developed Kerala), urging an end to political violence.

Sadanandan’s past

The BJP leader’s nomination to the upper house of the Parliament brings back his violent past. In 1993, on Shree Krishna Jayati, Sadanandan who was a teacher took two children of PM Janaradhan, a CPI (M) leader into a temple and the children were dressed as Lord Krishna without their parental consent.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, Janardhan found his children weeping in the school yard. They were hungry and had developed an allergy due to body paint. The following day, Janardhan confronted Sadanandan, and it led to a heated argument.

On January 25, 1994, Janardhan was attacked while waiting for a bus at Mattannur bus stand. Janardhan’s friend, who tried to intervene, was chased away. The CPI (M) leader survived the attack in which his skull was damaged.

Even though Sadanandan was named as an accused in the attack, he wasn’t convicted. In retaliation, Sadanandan was reportedly attacked by 12 people who were allegedly members of the CPI (M). The assailants threw a smoke bomb and then attacked Sadanandan, chopping his legs from below the knees.

On January 26,199, KV Sudheesh, a school teacher and SFI Kerala committee joint secretary, was attacked and killed by RSS members at his residence. In an Asianet News interview, Sadanandan linked his attack to Sudheesh’s murder, saying, “If I hadn’t lost my legs, Sudheesh would not have died… It was a normal reaction from [RSS] workers when they saw their district leader amputated.”