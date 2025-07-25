Rajya Sabha suspended amid protest over Bihar electoral roll revision

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday commenced with high political friction, culminating in an early adjournment till noon by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

The disruption was sparked by Opposition demands for a discussion under Rule 267 on a series of contentious issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls, constitutional concerns in Manipur and questions surrounding the impact of India-UK trade negotiations and other issues.

Despite notices, the Chair refused to suspend regular business, reaffirming prior directives on Rule 267 issued on December 8 and 19, 2022, which have been reiterated multiple times. Notices submitted by lawmakers, including Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Rajni Patil, A. Rahim, Saket Gokhale, Mahua Majhi, Sushmita Deo, and Renuka Choudhary, were declined for non-conformity with these procedural directives, the deputy speaker announced.

A brief stint at Zero Hour presided over by Ghanshyam Tiwari, members such as Ajit Bhual, Rajiv Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Trichi Siva, Santosh P., and Ramji Lal Suman sought space to raise urgent matters but were overruled, prompting loud protests. In light of the ruckus, the Chair adjourned the House till noon, invoking Rule 235, which prohibits disruptive behaviour and placard displays during proceedings.

Earlier in the day, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), took his oath in Tamil as a Rajya Sabha Member, pledging allegiance to constitutional values. He was joined by fellow DMK members Rajathi, S.R. Sivalingam, and P. Wilson, who also formally entered the Upper House.

Also Read Election Commission justifies SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

Amid the unrest, routine business continued. Commerce Minister Jitendra Prasad tabled the grant demands and a report on trade relations with Gulf countries. Members Ram Nath Thakur, Bhagirath Choudhary, Kiran Choudhary, and Shaktisinh Gohil placed committee reports.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan outlined the week’s legislative agenda, highlighting the Goa Bill 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and two major sports bills: the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping Bill 2025. With tensions running high, further disruptions appear imminent, reflecting the deepening divide over electoral integrity, environmental governance, and federal accountability.