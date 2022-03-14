MakeMyTrip forays into NFTs to display unexplored domestic landscapes

New Delhi: Online travel platform MakeMyTrip on Monday announced to foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate the popular as well as unexplored travel landscapes in the country.

The first batch of these digitally-crafted artworks cover the majestic landscapes of Goa, Ladakh, Orissa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Andamans.

MakeMyTrip said it will pass on all proceeds from the sale of these NFTs to promote sustainable tourism in the country.

Each artwork has been designed using Advanced AI Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) wherein the AI tool is uploaded with several images and trained to produce realistic, creative and unique images, the company said in a statement.

Also Read Nintendo Switch topped console sales once again in Feb

“We are offering travel enthusiasts a never-before-chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain,” said, Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip.

With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the company has launched 25 tokens per artwork which will be available for purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis.

These artworks have been minted on Polygon Blockchain, a leading Ethereum Blockchain platform.

“The artwork of NFTs are a great example of how brands-with-a-purpose are working with digital artists to create art that captures their spirit,” said Praphul Chandra, Founder of KoineArth.