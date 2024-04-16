Makers confirm Bigg Boss OTT 3, here’s official announcement

Mumbai: After widespread speculation about the fate of Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the reality show is officially set to return, much to the excitement of viewers everywhere.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed

Endemol Shine India, the production company behind the show, took to their Instagram handle to confirm the news, putting an end to all the rumours surrounding its cancellation.

In their official announcement, they revealed that BB OTT 3 is indeed happening and that superstar Salman Khan will be returning as the host. The post sparked anticipation among fans, with the caption teasing, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama?”

With this confirmation, all doubts about the show’s return have been dispelled, bringing joy to its dedicated fan base.

Rumoured Contestants

Alongside the announcement, rumors about potential contestants have been circulating, with names like Dalljiet Kaur, Rohit Zinjurke, Sheezan Khan, and Sadakat Khan among those expected to participate. However, fans will have to wait for the official confirmation of the final contestant list.

