Makers remove Priyanka Choudhary from Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16’s latest ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan was quite a dramatic one. While Bhaijaan gave some reality check to the contestants, special guests Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, on the other hand, interacted with the housemates and brought some interesting tasks. However, a promo of upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar has left viewers in shock.

In the teaser shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Salman can be seen announcing Priyanka Choudhary’s elimination. Yes, you read that right! Bhaijaan orders Priyanka to come outside the house right away leaving the other contestants and audience shocked. The video also shows Ankit saying that it’s all his fault which led to Priyanka’s elimination. Watch the promo here.

For the unversed, the three nominated contestants for this week’s elimination are — Sumbul, Priyanka and Gori. However, it seems like Salman Khan’s move is only to teach a lesson to Ankit Gupta and Priyanka’s eviction is not on cards, according to inside sources. Gori has high chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week? Comment below.