Makers remove Urvashi Rautela from Daaku Maharaaj poster

Urvashi Rautela actively promoted Daaku Maharaaj and often talked about its Rs 105 crore earnings

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th February 2025 1:57 pm IST
Makers remove Urvashi Rautela from Daaku Maharaaj poster
Urvashi Rautela (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The hit Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj is coming to Netflix on February 21, 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the movie was a big success in theaters. It was directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

Urvashi Rautela Missing from Poster

Netflix shared a poster to announce the film’s release, but Urvashi Rautela was missing. The poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but fans quickly noticed Urvashi was not included.

Fans React to Urvashi’s Absence

People on social media had fun with Urvashi’s absence. Some joked, “India’s first actress to be removed from a 105+ crore movie poster!” Another comment read, “Where is Miss Rolex?”, referring to her showing off a diamond watch during promotions.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Urvashi’s Role in Promotions

Urvashi Rautela actively promoted Daaku Maharaaj and often talked about its Rs. 105 crore earnings. However, she got into controversy for mentioning her expensive gifts while talking about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. This led to online criticism.

Box Office Success

Despite the drama, Daaku Maharaaj performed well, earning Rs. 90 crore in India and Rs. 125.8 crore worldwide. The film is full of action and exciting moments that fans enjoyed.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th February 2025 1:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button