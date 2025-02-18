Makers remove Urvashi Rautela from Daaku Maharaaj poster

Hyderabad: The hit Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj is coming to Netflix on February 21, 2025. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the movie was a big success in theaters. It was directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios.

Urvashi Rautela Missing from Poster

Netflix shared a poster to announce the film’s release, but Urvashi Rautela was missing. The poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, but fans quickly noticed Urvashi was not included.

Fans React to Urvashi’s Absence

People on social media had fun with Urvashi’s absence. Some joked, “India’s first actress to be removed from a 105+ crore movie poster!” Another comment read, “Where is Miss Rolex?”, referring to her showing off a diamond watch during promotions.

Urvashi’s Role in Promotions

Urvashi Rautela actively promoted Daaku Maharaaj and often talked about its Rs. 105 crore earnings. However, she got into controversy for mentioning her expensive gifts while talking about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. This led to online criticism.

Urvashi Rautela showed off Diamond Watch while talking about Saif Ali Khan 😱😅 😂 😂



REPORTER : Saif Ali Khan was attacked. What do you have to say about this?”



URVASHI RAUTELA : "Yes, after Daaku Maharaj crossed 105 crores, my mom gifted me this diamond Rolex watch, and my… pic.twitter.com/3aO6l0Sxfx — 𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒑𝒖𝒕 (@BeingSumit007) January 19, 2025

Box Office Success

Despite the drama, Daaku Maharaaj performed well, earning Rs. 90 crore in India and Rs. 125.8 crore worldwide. The film is full of action and exciting moments that fans enjoyed.