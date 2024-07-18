Malaika Arora drops HINT about new boyfriend, photo goes viral

Mumbai: Malaika Arora is making headlines after she shared a photo with an unidentified man during her holiday. The man’s face was blurred, sparking rumors of a new romance. This comes after reports suggested that Malaika and her longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, have ended their relationship. Neither Malaika nor Arjun has commented on these rumors.

Currently, Malla is enjoying a vacation in Spain, delighting her followers with stunning holiday photos. Among these, a particular photo stood out—a plate of clams with a beach view and a blurred man in the background, hinting at a possible new relationship.

Malaika is vacationing in Marbella and missed the Ambani wedding due to her trip, though she did send her best wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The reports of Malaika and Arjun’s breakup indicate that their relationship naturally concluded earlier this summer. Despite their strong bond, both have decided to part ways amicably and with respect, choosing not to discuss their relationship publicly.