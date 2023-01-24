Malaika Arora, Mahesh Babu to share screen again

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and well-established celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is known for several famous Bollywood music videos of the 90s like Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Hooth Raseele, Muni Badnaam Huyi, and Anarkali Disco Chali. The diva danced like a dream in SRK-starrer Chaiyya Chaiyya and the song is still a massive hit among the fans. Malla had also starred in couple Telugu numbers opposite Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan.

And now, it seems like Malaika Arora is returning back to Tollywood screens after over a decade. Her last appearance was in 2012 in Kevvu Kaka song from Gabbar Singh.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Malaika is getting ready to tap her feet with superstar Mahesh Babu once again. She will be seen in special number in his upcoming film SSMB 28 directed by Trivikram Srinivas. However, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The film is expected to release in the pan-India level as the film unit has choose to release it in various languages across the world. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela will be seen playing the female leads. Makers are thinking to add some commercial elements to the story by making a special song with the Malaika Arora as she is the only one who set the screens on fire with her dance moves and expressions.



