Malaika Arora shares a sweet year-end memory with Arhaan Khan

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, has been capturing hearts with her grace and charisma. Known for her roles in films and her presence as a style icon, Malaika has also been open about her personal life, showcasing resilience and positivity. As the year 2023 approached its conclusion, Malaika chose to reflect on its moments, offering a glimpse into her world.

In a heartwarming gesture, Malaika shared a picture on the eve of bidding farewell to 2023. The snapshot captured a joyous moment from her Christmas celebration with her son, Arhaan Khan. The radiant smiles in the photo were accompanied by a caption that resonated with maternal love and gratitude, as Malaika expressed, “As this year comes to an end… my forever #mybabyboy #mybestfriend #mysupportsystem.”

This sharing of a personal moment not only allowed fans a peek into Malaika’s festive celebrations but also conveyed the emotional significance of the year’s conclusion for her.

Recently, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in a private ceremony at Arpita Khan’s home on December 24. Arhaan attended the wedding and later joined his mom’s Christmas celebration.

Malaika and Arbaaz have been co-parenting since their 2016 separation. In 2019, Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor public. When asked about getting married in 2024, she jokingly responded, “Agar koi hai toh main 100 percent tayar hoon.”

Arjun Kapoor, when questioned about wedding plans on Karan Johar’s show, emphasized taking life as it comes and respecting the present moment. Malaika’s good-natured response to a paparazzo’s Christmas wish also gained attention online.