Malaika Arora’s father hospitalized in Mumbai

Mumbai: In the world of Bollywood, where glitz and glamour are frequently front and Centre, there are moments that remind us that celebrities are also ordinary people with their own struggles and challenges. Malaika Arora, the lovely diva recognized for her flawless elegance and dancing prowess, is currently going through a terrible personal phase.

Malaika’s father, Anil Arora, was recently admitted to the hospital and the reason behind this has not been disclosed yet. She was spotted outside the hospital with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, acting as a rock of strength. The sight of them together united in their concern and affection for Anil, moved many people. Watch the video below.

Despite her personal ups and downs, Malaika is a loving mother to her son, Arhaan Khan, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple has been seeing each other for over 3 years now.