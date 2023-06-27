Malaika Arora’s latest ‘outfit’ becomes talk of town, it is worth Rs…

Mumbai: The talented Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday in style, surrounded by his loved ones. Among those in attendance was his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who looked stunning in a printed, form-fitting gown. Malaika’s fashion choices never fail to impress, and her special occasion outfit was no exception. Let’s get into the specifics of her stunning outfit and accessories.

Fashion Statement of Malaika’s

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable style, wore a tank dress by the renowned brand Loewe to Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. According to the brand’s official website, this slim-fit long-tank ribbed cotton jersey dress costs Rs 99K. The white gown has an enthralling digital print of deep red Anthurium flowers, which adds a vibrant touch to the ensemble. The dress was elegant and chic, with a stylish slit on one side.

Malaika’s Styling and Accessories

Malaika Arora kept her styling simple to highlight her eye-catching Loewe gown. She completed her look with a delicate gold necklace, which added a touch of sophistication without overpowering the ensemble. Malaika accessorized her look with black sandals that were both stylish and comfortable. She carried a black clutch to complete her ensemble, effortlessly tying the overall look together.

Malaika effortlessly created a memorable and glamorous look for the occasion with her minimalistic yet sophisticated styling and choice of accessories. Her fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts, cementing her status as an industry style icon.

It was only 26th June in 2019 when Malaika and Arjun for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship and have been inseparable since then. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together.