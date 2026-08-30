Malaika Arora’s latest outing sparks dating buzz

This is not their first public appearance together. The two have previously been spotted at a concert, an airport and a Jain temple in Rajasthan

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Malaika Arora smiling at a cafe, wearing a black top, with a coffee mug and flowers nearby.
Instagram - Malaika Arora

Mumbai: Malaika Arora has once again caught attention after being spotted with businessman Harsh Mehta, who has been linked to her in recent months.

In visuals circulating online, the two were seen seated together inside a car. Malaika looked composed as paparazzi captured them, while Harsh appeared to avoid the cameras.

This is not their first public appearance together. The two have previously been spotted at a concert, an airport and a Jain temple in Rajasthan. Harsh was also seen accompanying Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan during an outing in Mumbai.

Subhan Bakery

Their frequent appearances have only added fuel to the dating rumours. However, neither Malaika nor Harsh has publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

Malaika was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two reportedly parted ways in 2024.

Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button